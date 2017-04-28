Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) traded down 2.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 230,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 5,871 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $155,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Nesci sold 26,598 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $692,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,506.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,107 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

