Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,174 ($40.58).

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial plc from GBX 3,732 ($47.71) to GBX 3,845 ($49.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial plc from GBX 3,060 ($39.12) to GBX 3,170 ($40.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial plc from GBX 3,400 ($43.47) to GBX 3,650 ($46.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,365 ($43.02) target price on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Provident Financial plc (PFG) Receives GBX 3,174 Consensus PT from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/provident-financial-plc-pfg-receives-gbx-3174-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

In other news, insider Ken Mullen sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,106 ($39.71), for a total transaction of £233,633.32 ($298,687.45). Insiders have bought 15 shares of company stock worth $43,906 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) traded down 1.26% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3204.00. 350,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,050.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,907.41. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.64 billion. Provident Financial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,402.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 91.40 ($1.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial plc’s previous dividend of $43.20.

About Provident Financial plc

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.