Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PROV shares. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Provident Financial Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider David Weiant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) traded up 0.67% on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Provident Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Provident Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Holdings Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company operates through two segments: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage (PBM). The Bank’s operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding the Bank’s full service offices and investing those funds in single-family loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans and other mortgage loans.

