Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business earned $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 million. Provident Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) traded down 0.16% on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,879 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Provident Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Provident Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, insider David Weiant sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Holdings by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Provident Financial Holdings by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 55,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provident Financial Holdings by 85.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Holdings

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company operates through two segments: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage (PBM). The Bank’s operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding the Bank’s full service offices and investing those funds in single-family loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans and other mortgage loans.

