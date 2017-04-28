Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.37

News articles about Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Provident Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) traded up 0.0506% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.1607. 664 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6677 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is the holding company of The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank is a community bank that serves the banking needs of its customers. The Provident Bank operates from its main office and over two branch offices in the Northeastern Massachusetts area and over four branch offices in Southeastern New Hampshire, and one branch is located in Bedford, New Hampshire.

