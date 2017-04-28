Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 365,912 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

In other Proto Labs news, VP John B. Tumelty sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $48,944.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,496.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria M. Holt sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Proto Labs by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bell State Bank & Trust increased its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

