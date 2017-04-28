Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Receives $88.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Tracey Newell sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $295,937.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $223,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $437,311.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,011 shares of company stock worth $10,819,257. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 42.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 106,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 739,709 shares of the stock were exchanged. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.29 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 110.22% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Proofpoint will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

