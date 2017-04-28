Private Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HRI)

Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) opened at 46.53 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.32 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $531.30.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $405.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Hertz Global Holdings had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings Inc will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (Hertz Global) is a holding company. The Company owns Rental Car Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which owns Hertz Corporation (Hertz), Hertz Global’s primary operating company. The Company operates through three segments. The U.S. Car Rental (U.S. RAC) segment is engaged in the rental of vehicles, such as cars, crossovers and light trucks, as well as ancillary products and services, in the United States.

