Private Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 8,700 VWR Corp (VWR)

Private Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWR. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of VWR Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,527,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after buying an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VWR Corp by 4,179.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after buying an additional 2,247,820 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in VWR Corp by 21.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,737,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,273,000 after buying an additional 311,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VWR Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,096,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VWR Corp by 118.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,332,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after buying an additional 722,379 shares during the period.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) opened at 28.36 on Friday. VWR Corp has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. VWR Corp had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VWR Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised VWR Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised VWR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on VWR Corp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of VWR Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About VWR Corp

VWR Corporation is a provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. The Company offers a portfolio of branded and private label laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC.

