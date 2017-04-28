Private Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Private Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,701,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,624,000 after buying an additional 350,716 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,962,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,448,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $486,010,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,483,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,906,000 after buying an additional 3,503,360 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 14,421,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,614,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) opened at 33.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm earned $233.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

