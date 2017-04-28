Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Held by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. held its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AT Bancorp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.6% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 54,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 225,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $95.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $61.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

