Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Primoris Services Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 54 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens started coverage on Primoris Services Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) traded down 2.21% on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 188,082 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $29.19.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Primoris Services Corp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $601.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Primoris Services Corp Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

