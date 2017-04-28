Primero Mining Corp (PPP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) (TSE:P) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primero Mining Corporation is engaged in exploration, acquisition and development of mineral resource properties. The Company mainly explores for gold and silver. Its properties include San Dimas gold-silver mine in Mexico. It focuses on building a precious metals portfolio in the Americas. Primero Mining Corporation is based in Canada. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Primero Mining Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.73.

Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) traded up 1.0765% during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.4601. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,723 shares. The company’s market cap is $87.84 million. Primero Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Primero Mining Corp (NYSE:PPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Primero Mining Corp had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primero Mining Corp will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primero Mining Corp by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,754,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 2,267,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Primero Mining Corp by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,675,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,966,012 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Primero Mining Corp by 78.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,018,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primero Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Primero Mining Corp by 243.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 78,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

