Primerica (PRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Primerica (NYSE:PRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Primerica earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) traded down 0.59% on Friday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,185 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. Primerica has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.46 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primerica will post $5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $409,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $205,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $806,755. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

