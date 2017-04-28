Prima BioMed (PBMD) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:PBMD) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prima BioMed earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:PBMD) traded up 1.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 46,890 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $51.83 million. Prima BioMed has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBMD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.67) on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prima BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Prima BioMed Company Profile

Prima BioMed Ltd is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of licensed medical biotechnology. It is also focused on development of immunotherapeutic products. The Company operates through Cancer Immunotherapy segment. Its core technologies are based on the Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which is involved in regulation of the T cell immune response.

