Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Receives $1,823.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,841.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCLN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Miller Tabak started coverage on Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1835.87 on Friday. Priceline Group has a 1-year low of $1,148.06 and a 1-year high of $1,839.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,770.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,600.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. The company earned $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Priceline Group will post $74.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $35,955,566.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total value of $212,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCLN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Priceline Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Priceline Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Priceline Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Priceline Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Priceline Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

