Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier Inc (PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) opened at 33.37 on Thursday. Premier has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $207,904.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,421.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $328,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,292 shares of company stock valued at $844,425. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Premier by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,512,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,091,000 after buying an additional 3,142,590 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 183.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 524,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,830,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Premier by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 547,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

