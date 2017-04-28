Praxair, Inc. (PX) Issues Earnings Results

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Praxair updated its Q2 guidance to $1.38-1.43 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $5.55-5.80 EPS.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. 1,521,078 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42. Praxair has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $125.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Praxair’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxair during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 4.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

