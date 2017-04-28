POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF’s (IRELAND) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (NASDAQ:IRELAND) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC downgraded POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.11.

