Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fertilizer maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan updated its FY17 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS.
Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) traded down 0.82% on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,583 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.58. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 170.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POT shares. Cowen and Company upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $18.89 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vetr upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.
Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.
Receive News & Ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.