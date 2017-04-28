Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fertilizer maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan updated its FY17 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) traded down 0.82% on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,583 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.58. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 170.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/potash-co-of-saskatchewan-pot-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POT shares. Cowen and Company upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $18.89 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vetr upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.