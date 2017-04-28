Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (POT) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on POT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.
Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (TSE:POT) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 1,796,136 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $26.62.
In related news, Director Gerald Wayne Grandey bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,280.00. Also, insider Wayne Richard Brownlee sold 38,400 shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total transaction of C$898,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,487 shares of company stock worth $900,576.
About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.
