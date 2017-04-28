UBS Group AG (UBS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.49

Media stories about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UBS Group AG earned a news impact score of 0.49 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 21 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) opened at 16.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.36. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group AG’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. UBS Group AG’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

About UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

