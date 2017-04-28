State Street Corp (STT) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.29

Press coverage about State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State Street Corp earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. 820,085 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.40. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $85.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. State Street Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of State Street Corp from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wai-Kwong Seck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,580,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,302. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About State Street Corp

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

