CV Holdings (CBF) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

News headlines about CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CV Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) traded down 0.651% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.975. The stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares. CV Holdings has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.948. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm earned $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 million. Analysts expect that CV Holdings will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBF shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CV Holdings in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Brean Capital started coverage on CV Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CV Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered CV Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

