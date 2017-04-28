Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA) Share Price

Media coverage about Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co raised shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 609,461 shares of the company traded hands. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA) Share Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-liberty-interactive-co-series-a-liberty-ventures-lvnta-share-price.html.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.