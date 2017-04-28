Press coverage about Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barings Participation Investors earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) traded down 0.97% on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,152 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of -0.05. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Barings Participation Investors (MPV) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-barings-participation-investors-mpv-share-price.html.

About Barings Participation Investors

Babson Capital Participation Investors (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to maximize total return by providing a high level of current income, the potential for growth of income, and capital appreciation. The Trust’s principal investments are privately placed, below-investment grade, long-term debt obligations purchased directly from their issuers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.