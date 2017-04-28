Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Share Price

Media headlines about Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxwell Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) traded down 2.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,531 shares. The company’s market cap is $195.49 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Maxwell Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxwell Technologies will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MXWL shares. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Maxwell Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/positive-press-coverage-likely-to-impact-maxwell-technologies-mxwl-share-price.html.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.