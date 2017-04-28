Positive News Coverage Likely to Affect Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Share Price

Headlines about Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackstone Mortgage Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 97,720 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 59.83% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business earned $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

