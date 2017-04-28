Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Stock Price

News headlines about Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Energy Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) traded down 3.87% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 45,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $42.17 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business earned $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. Orion Energy Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CFO William T. Hull purchased 44,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $80,731.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Scribante purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 630,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,526.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,851 shares of company stock valued at $119,752. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of lighting platforms. The Company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, markets, sells and implements energy management systems consisting primarily of commercial and industrial interior and exterior lighting systems, and related services.

