Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.44

Media coverage about Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has been trending positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortune Brands Home & Security earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Instinet reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday. Nomura initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.27. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-fortune-brands-home-security-fbhs-stock-price-updated.html.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.