The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.14.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) opened at 203.41 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $224.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.85 and its 200 day moving average is $197.74.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business earned $228.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Adam Rogers sold 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,862,265.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 30,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $6,006,845.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,482,803.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,502 shares of company stock valued at $19,682,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

