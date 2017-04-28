HNI Corp (HNI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

News stories about HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HNI Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of HNI Corp in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of HNI Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) traded down 0.85% on Friday, hitting $46.84. 58,565 shares of the company traded hands. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. HNI Corp had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company earned $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. HNI Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $128,553.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 31,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,444,080.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,921 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Corp Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

