POSCO (PKX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. POSCO earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKX. Macquarie cut POSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268,809 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO is an integrated steel producer. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, engineering and construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

