Portland General Electric Company (POR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Portland General Electric Company had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $530 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric Company updated its FY17 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) traded down 2.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 731,956 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Portland General Electric Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/portland-general-electric-company-por-posts-earnings-results-meets-expectations.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Portland General Electric Company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Portland General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, insider Maria M. Pope sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $477,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,499.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,605,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,962,000 after buying an additional 277,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,892,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,578,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after buying an additional 105,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.