Portland General Electric Company (POR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $530 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.97 million. Portland General Electric Company had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Portland General Electric Company updated its FY17 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) traded down 2.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,956 shares. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Portland General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other news, insider Maria M. Pope sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $477,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,499.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 611,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,158,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Portland General Electric Company (POR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/portland-general-electric-company-por-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-expectations.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Portland General Electric Company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Portland General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Portland General Electric Company Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.