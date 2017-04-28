Portland General Electric Company (POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Portland General Electric Company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Portland General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Maria M. Pope sold 10,838 shares of Portland General Electric Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $477,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $503,499.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) opened at 46.38 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Portland General Electric Company had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business earned $524 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Portland General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

