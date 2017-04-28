PolyOne (POL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about PolyOne (NYSE:POL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PolyOne earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,111 shares. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company earned $899 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.52 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 4.95%. PolyOne’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POL. TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised PolyOne to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $346,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,587,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

