PolyOne Co. (POL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company earned $899 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) traded down 0.48% on Friday, reaching $39.21. 1,216,111 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. PolyOne has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $40.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other PolyOne news, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,587,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $346,559.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

