Polar Power Inc (POLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company earned $5 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) traded down 4.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,569 shares. The company has a market cap of $54.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on Polar Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

