PNM Resources (PNM) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNM Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) opened at 37.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.25 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In related news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

