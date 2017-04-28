PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY17 guidance to $1.77-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) traded down 1.32% on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 612,136 shares. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,290.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 481,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 446,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,943,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 317,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PNM Resources from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

