Plexus Corp. (PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 189,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.72 million. Plexus Corp. had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plexus Corp. from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Plexus Corp. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plexus Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Plexus Corp. in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Plexus Corp. by 146.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 81,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Plexus Corp. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus Corp. by 15.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

