Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Plantronics (PLT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) has been trending very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) opened at 54.40 on Friday. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business earned $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $450,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,384 shares in the company, valued at $888,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $120,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,329.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

