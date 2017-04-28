PJT Partners (PJT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PJT Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,741 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $641.98 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 215.12%. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $312,205.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,094.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,600 shares of company stock worth $1,286,356. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers an array of strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. It provides, through Park Hill Group, private fund advisory and placement services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

