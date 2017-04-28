Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm earned $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 38.07% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) traded up 4.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 957,871 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $144.39 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Moore sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,591.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $806,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $577,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $107,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops and markets video and pixel processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software and custom application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions for digital video applications. The Company is engaged in the design and development of integrated circuits (ICs) for use in electronic display devices.

