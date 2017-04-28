Pitney Bowes (PBI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pitney Bowes earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) traded down 0.82% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,552 shares. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 575.70%. The company earned $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pitney Bowes (PBI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pitney-bowes-pbi-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.