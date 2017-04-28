Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Visa Inc (V)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $45.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $96.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a top pick rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) traded down 0.267% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.355. 3,204,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.826 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,874,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its position in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

