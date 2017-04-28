Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Price Target to $32.00

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price target on Teladoc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Teladoc from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Teladoc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) opened at 25.10 on Tuesday. Teladoc has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company’s market cap is $1.36 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm earned $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 69.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc news, insider Michael H. King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $1,504,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,383.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter worth about $583,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc by 24.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 903,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 175,158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

