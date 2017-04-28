Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.30

Press coverage about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has trended positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,549 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $267.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective.

