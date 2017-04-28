Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) opened at 11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pioneer-municipal-high-income-trust-mhi-earning-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.